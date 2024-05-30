Local chapter of Audubon Society changes its name

by John Dowd

The Ravalli County chapter of the National Audubon Society is undergoing some big changes. According to Micki Long, president of the Bitterroot Audubon Society, following a nationwide trend, local members feel that it is important that they turn away from their association with John James Audubon, and rename their organization.

“We don’t want to honor with a name someone who was a slave owner,” said Long. According to her research, Audubon was well known as a slave owner, and was very much against the abolitionist movement. She added that he was also fraudulent in his work on birds and even went as far as making up several birds, including the “Washington Eagle,” which does not exist. She also said that he dug up the graves of Native Americans and sent the skulls to a researcher studying the pseudoscientific theory of phrenology.

These are among the chief reasons there has been a nationwide move away from association with the Audubon name.

Across the country, many college campuses, state institutions and ancient organizations are going through a re-examination process regarding influential people and how, or if, they should be recognized moving forward. For some, this has meant deciding to strip recognition of their achievements, based upon their negative views and actions as we interpret them today. This is the direction the chapter has decided to take. However, even though the local chapter has decided to change their name, and to disassociate with the man, they would still like to stay affiliated with the National Audubon Society. This is especially interesting, considering that the nationwide organization decided not to drop the name Audubon.

According to the NAS, their reasoning for maintaining the name Audubon was two-fold. One of these, as stated on their website, was, “Based on the critical threats to birds that Audubon must urgently address and the need to remain a non-partisan force for conservation, the Board determined that retaining the name would enable NAS to direct key resources and focus towards enacting the organization’s mission.” In other words, NAS has chosen to prioritize conservation.

The other reason the organization cited came down to the simple duality of man. This is explained through other comments on the organization website. There, they state, “Audubon was a naturalist and illustrator whose work was an important contribution to the field of ornithology in the mid-19th century. While there can be no doubt of the impact of his life’s work and passion for birds, he was also an enslaver, whose racism and harmful attitudes toward Black and Indigenous people are now well-understood.”

Through further research, it appears the history of the man is indeed fraught with much controversy. On one side, sources claim that Audubon was in fact an extremely positive force for avian conservation and study. Considered one of his greatest works, “The Birds of America,” is regarded as, “a tremendous artistic and ornithological achievement, a product of personal passion and sacrifice,” according to Gregory Nobles, a contributor to Audubon Magazine. This was stated in his article, “The Myth of John James Audubon.” Nobles wrote about the depth and detail the art showcased, and claimed, “The visual impact proved stunning at the time, and it continues to be so today.” He added that those pieces allowed, “the viewer to study each bird closer and longer than would ever be possible in the field.”

On the other hand, Nobles, who is also a historian and biographer of the man in question, wrote in his piece much about the very pro-slavery tendencies of Audubon. His article mentions the duality of the man, and how both histories should be remembered. He ended his article, saying that this remembrance of both sides is “an important exercise, and not only for historians.”

As for the Bitterroot Audubon Society, many felt that the overwhelmingly important decision would be to turn away from recognizing such a man, whose immoral personal views so differ from their own. Long also mentioned that even in his time, he was particularly rearward thinking in the way of social progress. These thoughts were echoed in part by Nobles.

As for the name change process, Long described how it transpired, and that the decision was not made lightly, and that it would be quite an undertaking. Firstly, the chapter formed a committee last spring called their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. This committee would oversee many other related issues. Along with the name change, they would also attempt to address diversity in membership inclusion, among other things.

The idea of dropping the name Audubon and renaming their chapter was then put out to all the members of the chapter. After some consideration, the decision was made to do so in March. Long said the decision to change the name is largely “a statement of what we believe is the right thing to do.” According to her, member feedback about the issue was around 70-80% in favor of the proposal to change the name.

The decision was then turned back over to the committee for a final vote. The committee finalized on May 20 that they would indeed move forward with renaming their chapter. After that, it was put to the members again to come up with ideas for the new name.

According to Long, the word “alliance” was obviously very important to members because it was a recurring suggestion. She said the chapter “works with a lot of partners, so we are allied in preserving birds.” The word seemed apt for their efforts.

Deborah Goslin, a long-time member of the chapter, said, “I like the word alliance because I think that’s where the world needs to go.” Goslin also created and designed the new sign that will temporarily be displayed as the chapter’s banner.

The name that was finally chosen was “Bitterroot Bird Alliance,” which would include that all important word.

However, though a fitting name was chosen, according to Long, this will not be an overnight process. Along with rebranding and getting the community to refer to them by their new name, instead of one which was already long established, the chapter will also need to make the alteration in everything they do, including taxes, banking, social media and more. “There’s just a lot to be done. It will be a while,” said Long.

Long is excited for the changes, and was especially excited to speak about another bright change on the horizon following the murky water of historic figure recognition. This other controversial change was the decision by the American Ornithological Society to alter the officially recognized names of all birds in the area of North America. They plan to strip human names away from these birds, such as the Steller’s Jay and others, and reassign those birds with names more descriptive of the animals themselves. Long hopes this change will “tell people more about the bird.” For her, and many in her organization, “it is all about the birds.”

When asked why they want to stay associated with the national Audubon organization, even though they’re dumping the name, Long explained that the issue is complicated. She spoke of compromise, stating “People do still have some loyalty,” to the National Audubon Society. She also explained that as members they receive several informative resources from the national society. It is also true that most members of their chapter are also members of the nationwide organization. Goslin commented, adding that the nationwide group is very active in lobbying for bird conservation and that the local chapter would like to continue supporting that effort.

Among those efforts of promoting conservation, the group also works with other organizations in the area to appreciate nature, as a whole. One of these events will be the Poets in the ‘Root. This second rendition of the successful event will call on Bitterrooters to recite poetry speaking on the natural world. The poems will then be interpreted with a literal naturalist view. These unique perspectives, according to Long, were very interesting and popular the first time they held this event. Because of that, they have decided to hold it again. The Poets in the ‘Root is open to the public and will take place June 15, between 1 and 3 p.m. at the O’Hara Commons, 111 S. 4th, Hamilton.

For those interested in learning more about what the Bitterroot Bird Alliance has in store, and their many events like the Poets in the ‘Root, they can contact Long by email at mickilong@gmail.com, or visit the group website, www.bitterrootaudubon.org.