Hamilton plans removal of dead and dying trees

by Nathan Boddy

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 21st, the Hamilton City Council heard a recommendation by Parks and Urban Forestry Director, Amy Fox, for removal of some trees within Hamilton deemed to be, “dead or dying.” The majority of the trees are Norway Maple, and all are situated on public rights-of-way. While many of the trees slated for removal at present time stand in front of individual residences, the trees that line Main Street in front of the Creamery Building at 400 West Main are also in ill-health and in need of removal.

“It’s going to be quite a bit of change,” said Fox during her presentation. She also informed the City Council that trees to replace those cut should be in the ground within a year or two of the dead trees’ removal, pending the condition or removal of rotten stumps.

Fox said that landowners occasionally contact her with concerns about the health of a tree near their homes, while others take the news of a tree’s removal a bit harder. She explained that she does understand how the removal of a longstanding part of one’s environment can be a shock.

“It’s hard because you can’t just plant another full grown tree,” she explained. In some cases, where the need for removal is anticipated far in advance, a replacement tree can be nurtured alongside the older one, easing the transition somewhat. Nonetheless, Fox’s presentation to the City Council highlighted numerous trees with dangerous rotten areas, or splits in the trunks which could present a substantial risk to surrounding property. Furthermore, she explained that urban trees tend to endure far harsher conditions than their non-urban counterparts due to increased temperatures, irregular watering and potential damage to root systems.

“Urban trees have it rough,” she said, “a lot gets thrown at them.”

While landowners are expected to care for the trees and grass that occupy the right-of-way adjacent to their homes, pruning and removal of trees is the responsibility of the city.

The City Council also heard updates from Public Works Director Donny Ramer on the ongoing utility work on North 3rd, as well as from Police Chief Steve Snavely about his force’s successful biannual recertification for marksmanship at Whittecar Rifle and Pistol Range.

Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf informed the councilors that the city currently has just over $13,000 in the fund for the fireworks display on the 4th of July. The City of Hamilton does budget for the annual fireworks display, but Farrenkopf is adamant about his preference that the rest of the money come from donated funds, rather than city coffers. The estimated cost of the show, which is enjoyed by citizens from throughout the valley, is approximately $20,000. Anyone interested in helping pay for the show can send a check to the City of Hamilton at 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton MT 59840 with the note, ‘fireworks’ in the memo.

Lastly, Amy Fox informed the council that the City of Hamilton, together with Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists and Bike Walk Bitterroot, will be hosting a work session at the BMX track south of Red Sox Field on Monday, June 3rd between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. While the work session will focus on the existing berms and jumps in order to make it a more pleasant ride, the groups hope that more attention to the track could result in grant opportunities for an improved design and other improvements to the track and site. Tools for volunteers will be provided.