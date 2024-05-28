Hamilton girls track 3rd at state

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton girls took 3rd place in the team standing at the Class A state track meet, while the Hamilton boys took 5th.

The following Hamilton athletes were state champions.

Annalise Lewis had an epic state tournament. Lewis won the 800m (2:16.21) and the 1600m (5:10.59) and took 6th in the 400m (58.92).

Andrew Burrows won his second state discus title (he also won in 2022) with a throw of 170-01, and Burrows took 2nd in the shot put with a personal best throw of 58-11.

Mya Winkler won the discus with a throw of 129-03 and took 3rd with personal best throws in both the javelin (131-04) and the shot put (39-04).

Aleigha Child won the 3200m (11:30.86) and took 5th in the 1600m (5:15.78).

The following Hamilton athletes placed in state.

Evan Bennett finished 2nd in both the 400m (49.73) and 800m (1:55.33).

The girls 4×400 team of Ayslin Jessop, Lily Apedaile, Jenna Ellis, Annalise Lewis took 2nd (4:04.21).

Jenna Ellis took 3rd in the 300m hurdles (46.25).

Aubrey Korst took 4th in the pole vault (10-06).

Gracie Werst took 5th in the shot put (36-03).

Ashlynn McKern took 6th in shot put (36-01).

Taylor Doleac finished 6th in the 3200m (9:59.27).

The girls 4×100 team (Aubrey Korst, Lily Apedaile, Nadia Bruno, Jenna Ellis) took 6th (50.38).

Stevensville athletes at state

Sophia Hutchison took 2nd in the long jump with a personal best of 16-11 and she took 6th in the triple jump with a personal best jump of 34-04.75. Brogan Gard finished 5th in the 100m with a personal best time of 11.18.