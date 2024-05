by Scott Sacry

The Class A State Tennis tournament was played in Kalispell on May 23-24. The Hamilton girls continued their strong play this year, and took home the Class A State runner up trophy.

Individually for Hamilton, Ciara Hanley took 2nd place in the girls singles, and Tallulah Pinjuv took 4th. Andy Purcell took 4th in the boys singles.

The Corvallis girls double team of Jayde Venema and Brecklyn Jessop took 3rd place.