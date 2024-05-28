Florence girls 3rd in state softball

by Scott Sacry

The Florence girls softball team took home the 3rd place trophy at the Class B State Softball tournament in Billings on May 24-25. Florence defeated Huntley Project 14-4 in their opening round game. Then they defeated Conrad 10-0 in the next round. This win sent them to the semifinal game where they lost to Shepherd 2-9. This loss sent them to play Manhattan where they lost 6-8 and received the 3rd place trophy.

Florence 14, Huntley Project 4

On Friday, Florence played Huntley Project and won 14-4. Pitcher Kenzy Pickering got the win, and Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton and Hailey Sutton all hit home runs.

Florence 10, Conrad 0

On Friday, Florence defeated Conrad 10-0. Kenzy Pickering got the shutout win. Hailey Sutton went 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs, and Taylor Pyette went 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs.

Florence 2, Shepherd 9

On Saturday, Florence lost to Shepard 2-9 in the semifinal game. Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 and Ava Philbrick went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Florence 6, Manhattan 8

Also on Saturday, Florence lost to eventual champion Manhattan 6-8. Hailey Sutton went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Ava Philbrick went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Hamilton softball ends season at state

Hamilton played in the Class A State tournament in Billings on May 24-25. They defeated Havre 5-2 in their opening round game, then lost to Polson 3-7 and Lockwood 2-9 to end their season at state.

Hamilton 5, Havre 2

On Friday, Hamilton played Havre and won 5-2. Pitcher Mariah Johnson struck out 7 batters and got the win. Johnson also went 4 for 4 with an RBI, Addison Flynn hit a 2-run home run, and Cierra Cole went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

Hamilton 3, Polson 7; Hamilton 2, Lockwood 9

Also on Friday, Hamilton lost to Polson and Lockwood. In the Polson game, Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Addison Flynn went 1 for 3 and scored a run. In the Lockwood game, Mel Race went 2 for 3, Casey Kennedy went 2 for 2, and Haylee Beall went 1 for 3 with an RBI.