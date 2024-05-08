OG-24-05-170

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-24-06 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Ray Trollope. The project is proposing to install 740 of electrical line to serve a two-unit apartment located at 2622 US Highway 93 S, Darby, MT 59829 in Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by May, 22nd 2024 by 5:00pm (Reference Application #FA-24-06).

