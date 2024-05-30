County will not accept seasonal groundwater monitoring results this year

by Michael Howell

The Ravalli County Board of Health decided last week not to accept seasonal high groundwater data for the coming season. The board has the authority to refuse to accept the data when the total precipitation for the previous year, defined as May 1 of the previous year to April 30 of the current year, or April 1 snowpack equivalent measured at the nearest officially recognized observation station, is more than 25% below the 30-year historical average. This is based upon the definition of drought conditions created by the National Drought Mitigation Center. The regulations go on to state that the reviewing authority may consider soil morphology and data from nearby groundwater observation sites with similar soil, geology, and proximity to streams or irrigation ditches, if available, to determine maximum groundwater elevation during periods of drought.

According to Environmental Health Director John Palacio, the total precipitation for the previous year is above 75% of the 30-year average, the snow equivalent has fallen short on most SNOTEL sites in the valley.

The following information was obtained from the National Water and Climate Center data collected from eight SNOTEL monitoring stations in Ravalli County for the Snow Water Equivalent on April 1, 2024. The percentage shown is the Snow Water Equivalent measured at the station versus the 30-year National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) average from 1991 to 2020.

SNOTEL Station Percent of 30-year average

Twin Lakes 64%

Twelvemile Creek 87%

Nez Perce Camp 92%

Saddle Mountain 70%

Moose Creek 70%

Skalkaho Summit 62%

Daly Creek 80%

East Fork 59%

Although the groundwater monitoring results for 2024 will not be accepted, the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department (RCEH) will continue to monitor the pipes to collect the data for the year. The groundwater monitoring fees and mileage fees paid will be refunded in full to the applicant. The Board of Health will consider appeals for individual properties when monitoring has concluded for that property for the 2024 season.

Missoula County has already decided not to accept monitoring results this year on the 30 properties on which monitoring is occurring. But two of those properties have been identified as “irrigation influenced” and the data from those monitoring sites will be accepted.

Last year Ravalli County did groundwater monitoring on 280 pipes on 117 separate properties. This year they are monitoring 230 pipes on 91 separate properties.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows, who has a pipe in the game this year, said, “I understand the rationale of it. I guess I’m just trying to understand the consequences of it. I don’t think it’s a legal question. I believe we have the authority to do this. I think it’s more of a judgment, practical question of what it might do.”

The Board voted 2 to 1 to reject the monitoring results for this year but to continue the monitoring. Burrows cast the dissenting vote.