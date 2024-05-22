County Commissioners Hearing – Ordinance 45 (Alcohol at Fairgrounds)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3rd floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public meeting is to consider and take public comment on the first reading and provisional adoption of Ordinance No. 45, allowing alcohol at Ravalli County Fairgrounds, thus repealing Ordinance No. 3 and Ordinance No. 11. The required second reading and possible adoption of Ordinance No. 45 public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the same location.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following : 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov

