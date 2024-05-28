Bitterroot Star

Class B state track standouts

Florence’s Isaac Bates won the Class B State Championship in the 400m in Laurel. Bates also took 2nd in the 100m and 4th in the 200m. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

Florence’s Isaac Bates had an exceptional state meet at the Class B State meet in Laurel on May 24-26. Bates won the 400m (50.50) and took 2nd in the 100m (11.22) and 4th in the 200m (22.95). Florence’s boys 4×100 relay team took 4th (44.60). Bailey Kroeker took 4th in the 400m (1:00.56). Madigan Hurlbert took 4th in the 100m hurdles (15.31).

For Darby, Lily Adair took 6th in the 800m (2:22.77). And the 4x400m relay team of Paige O’Donnell, Kiahna Hirmann, Lily Adair, and Natalie Anderson took 5th. 

