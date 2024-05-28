Class B state track standouts

by Scott Sacry

Florence’s Isaac Bates had an exceptional state meet at the Class B State meet in Laurel on May 24-26. Bates won the 400m (50.50) and took 2nd in the 100m (11.22) and 4th in the 200m (22.95). Florence’s boys 4×100 relay team took 4th (44.60). Bailey Kroeker took 4th in the 400m (1:00.56). Madigan Hurlbert took 4th in the 100m hurdles (15.31).

For Darby, Lily Adair took 6th in the 800m (2:22.77). And the 4x400m relay team of Paige O’Donnell, Kiahna Hirmann, Lily Adair, and Natalie Anderson took 5th.