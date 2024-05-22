Charles Cronin Burruss passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, surrounded by his family. “Charlie” was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 20,1934, to Harry William II and Virginia (Cronin) Burruss.

Charlie’s family moved to Hamilton, MT when he was five years old, living across the street from the Rocky Mountain Laboratory, where his father was a research scientist. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952.

As a little boy, Charlie often rode his bicycle to the Hamilton airport to watch the planes take off and land. He loved flying. Charlie bought and rebuilt his first airplane at age 20, and got his pilot’s license at age 22. He flew all over the US and Canada, but especially loved exploring the remote mountain airstrips in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. He built a landing strip on his farm, inspiring a number of neighbors and friends to learn to fly. His J3 Piper Cub is now part of the permanent collection in the Museum of Mountain Flying in Missoula.

Charlie married the love of his life, Jeanne Clark, in 1958. They lived in Germany while Charlie was in the Army, then settled on a small farm in Corvallis. They raised their children there, lovingly caring for the land and many animals. Charlie was an avid vegetable gardener. He loved to fix, tinker and invent things.

Like many in the Bitterroot, Charlie worked a number of jobs early in his life – railroad worker, mechanic, firefighter (he helped create one of the first “hot shot” crews for the Forest Service), projectionist at the Starlight Drive-In. In the early 1960’s he made and sold the first pizzas in the valley. He began doing concrete work in the 1960’s, spending the rest of his working years as a concrete finisher. His perfectionism made him in high demand throughout the state. He was the concrete foreman for the St. Patrick’s Hospital and the Washington-Grizzly Stadium. He also taught concrete finishing classes to students across the state.

A theme throughout Charlie’s life was his music. He started playing country and bluegrass music with friends in high school, the banjo and guitar being his favorite instruments. For over 25 years, he and Jeanne played music around the northwestern US with the Western Gospel Messengers. He was a regular at local jams. Charlie played his last song just days before his death.

Together Charlie and Jeanne enjoyed many hobbies throughout their 65 years, including music, square dancing, traveling and flying. Jeanne even got him on a horse once or twice.

Charlie served as a board member on the Bitterroot Farm Mutual Insurance Company and two churches in the valley.

We are so grateful to have been a part of Charlie’s life. He was a kind-hearted, steady, gentle, quiet leader with a great sense of humor and zest for life. His Christian faith continued a spiritual legacy that lives on in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlie loved his family and friends. He will forever be cherished and loved.

Charlie is survived by his wife Jeanne of Corvallis; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Ryan of Corvallis; son, Gary (Kimberly) Burruss of Malcolm, NE; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his brother, Tom (Judy) Burruss of Estero, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with a reception following in the funeral home’s community room.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles’ name to the Bitterroot Health Hospice Foundation, 1200 Westwood Drive, Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.