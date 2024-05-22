BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION – Stevensville Elementary School

BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION



Stevensville Public School District #2

Ravalli County

At a regular board meeting of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, held on May 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the following resolution was introduced:

WHEREAS, the trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need of the district that cannot be postponed until the next school year without affecting the educational functions of the district; and

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the Elementary Building Reserve fund budget in the amount of $94,751.67 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161 (6), MCA; and

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the Elementary Transportation and Elementary Bus Depreciation Funds;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana will meet at 7:00 p.m. June 11, 2024, for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

/s/ Cathi Cook

Chair

Board of Trustees

Stevensville Public School District No. 2

/s/ Christy McLaren

District Clerk

Stevensville Public School District No. 2

161-100-2600-350

161-100-2600-440

161-100-2600-610

161-100-2600-660

BS 5-22-24.

MNAXLP