Bitterroot Community College levy fails

by Nathan Boddy

For the trustees of the Bitterroot Valley Community College (BVCC), the hope had been that the third time would be the charm. However, the most recent attempt at funding a homegrown college for the Bitterroot Valley had its third defeat after tally of the ballots last week. Results show the levy as having received approximately 42% for the levy, with 58% in opposition.

Carrie Guarino, the chair of the BVCC Board of Trustees, explained that they had hoped their approach to this most recent levy proposal would have been found acceptable to area voters.

Guarino explained the process they used in trying to listen to people’s concerns to see what would be acceptable and what was desired. For months during 2023, BVCC conducted what they called their “Ask & Listen” campaign, during which they spent time gathering extensive public input about everything from courses of study the public would like to see at BVCC to people’s expectations and concerns over funding. Guarino expressed how the entire process was very enjoyable and how she found it gratifying to come into contact with so many diverse viewpoints and values within the community. Still, the proposed tax increase did not sit well with most voters.

“We are in a terrible environment with regard to property taxes right now,” said Guarino, adding that she understands people’s concerns about tax burden and that she fully respects the democratic process used to arrive at the levy’s defeat.

“This is democracy in action and I can’t fault anybody,” said Guarino.

Although she says that she and the other trustees weren’t crushed by the decision, they had hoped their approach this time around would have garnered more support. Guarino mentioned how the last levy attempt in 2022 had sought a permanent funding source, and how the area voters had made their voices clear that such a funding structure was unwanted. In order to qualify for any state funding, Guarino says that a levy of no less than 1.5 mills would be required, so that is the amount they sought. Had the levy passed, it would have run for four years and added approximately $6 per year to the tax burden of a home valued at $300,000.

“We wanted it to be as amenable as possible to the public,” said Guarino.

The BVCC (not to be confused with UM-Bitterroot College which is an outreach program of the University of Montana) was established by popular vote in 2020. Filling the newly established community college with programs and staff, however, would take funding. The Board of Trustees will have a meeting within the next few weeks to discuss the outcome of the failed levy and chart a course for the future.

“I can’t speak for all the trustees,” said Guarino, “but there could be a wide range of options.”