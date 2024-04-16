Victor School Election

NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION

Victor School District No. 7, Ravalli County, Montana will be holding an election for the consideration of the following issue:

One (1) Trustee to be elected for a three (3) year term.

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by mail ballot. There will be an Expressvote (electronic ballot marking device) available at the Ravalli County Election Office. Ballots may be returned to the following locations, at the following times:

Ravalli County Election Office

215 S. 4 th Street STE C

Hamilton, MT 59840

Prior to Election Day – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday

On Election Day – 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Stevensville Elementary School Gym

300 Park Ave. (behind k-3 building),

Stevensville, MT 59870

On Election Day Only-7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may a) vote in the election administrators office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the ballots are scheduled to be mailed; b) complete an Application for Absentee Ballot to request a ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the voter registration card.

If you miss this regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), you may still late register and receive a ballot at the county election office. The county election office is located at:

215 S. 4 th Street STE C

Hamilton, MT 59840

DATED this 11th day of April, 2024

Shelley O’Leary, District Clerk

BS 4-17-24.