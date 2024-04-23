The show must go on – fundraising underway for Hamilton fireworks display

by John Dowd

The City of Hamilton is looking for help again this year in hosting their annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July. The show has traditionally been extremely popular, not only for fireworks enthusiasts in Hamilton, but from all around the county. This year, however, the price has gone up significantly, and may challenge the city to be able to host without digging deep into their pockets.

The show will cost around $20,000 this year, and that cost increase comes from several fronts. According to Hamilton mayor, Dominic Farrenkopf, one of the main drivers in the price jump is that the former supplier for the fireworks, based in Montana, is no longer available. This means that someone will need to drive out to Wyoming to pick them up.

That someone will be Bubba Riley, the man who has organized and performed the show for the last few years.

Riley told the council members at the April 16 council meeting that in general the cost of fireworks, licensing and insurance has gone up. Riley explained that if they were to try to cut costs, the show would just get smaller. The price increase comes from trying to hold the same caliber of show as they have in years past. In maintaining that same level of show the community has come to expect, there is now more pressure on the city, and on the mayor, to get the funds to make that happen.

Mayor Farrenkopf has made it his mission since he took office to fundraise the entire cost of the show, without having to tax city residents, or dig into any other city funding. He said this is important to him because not everyone enjoys fireworks and it should not come down to tax dollars. “Not every taxpayer enjoys fireworks,” said Farrenkopf. He believes the money should come from only those who want the show and said they have always been able to raise the entire amount ahead of time.

When he started, about seven years ago, the show only cost around $14,000. WIth such a high price tag this year, Farrenkopf said he will have to pull out all the stops. He does several things to help raise the money, including attending numerous events with the dunk tank, and standing out on the Hamilton City Hall lawn during the Hamilton farmers markets.

According to Farrenkopf, people from all over the county watch the show. Not only is this another reason Farrenkopf feels a tax on city residents would be immoral, he said the cost of the show that everyone enjoys should be put out to the greater community of Ravalli County to fund.

Originally, the city was given $7,000 in seed money in case they would not be able to raise the entire amount. However, that is a far cry from the $20k needed now. Additionally, so far, they have not had to dig into that funding at all, and they would like to save it as a last resort. “This should be funded by people that enjoy fireworks,” said Farrenkopf.

In order to raise the money, there are patriotic buckets placed around town and in various businesses for donations. Donations can also be mailed to City of Hamilton, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton MT 59840, with the memo line mentioning fireworks. The buckets will go out this week, and will be decorated with American flags. Interested members of the public should ask about donating to the show. “Anyone can contribute and anyone can come to the show,” said Farrenkopf.

For more information on the fireworks show and how to help keep the tradition alive, the public can contact city hall at (406) 363-2001 (press option 1 to speak to the mayor). Businesses outside of Hamilton that enjoy the show are also encouraged to call to get their hands on a bucket. The deadline for donations is no later than the first of July.

Another topic discussed at that same Hamilton city council meeting was the acceptance of a contract with Service Line Warranties of America. The company provides insurance at a special rate to municipalities and their residents, regarding sewer and water line disturbances. The town voted to approve a three-year contract with the company

Their service is independent from the city, and will in fact help streamline the process. According to Farrenkopf, many people are not aware that they are responsible for any leaks or damages past the main line, which reaches into the street. This means that even if something happens to a line under part of the road or the sidewalk, not to mention in the yard, the resident is responsible for the repair.

Farrenkopf spoke on how infrastructure ages, and in some parts of Hamilton, the lines are very old, over 100 years in some places. Some of these are still even made of wood. Not to mention, with Montana seeing freezing temperatures and other conditions, Farrenkopf said, “breaks are more common than people think.”

The city also elected to waive the 10% revenue from every bill. The city could have earned a commission from each bill in the contract. However, according to Farrenkopf, the amount they would earn is not significant, and the mere existence of the program will save the city a significant amount of time and money. This is because in the past the city has dealt with all the calls, claims and repairs, acting often as a middle man. Now that this is outsourced to an outside party, the city can focus on other matters. Opting out will save residents on their bills as well, making joining the service even more attractive to residents.

Farrenkopf said that cost is already very small, with the council having joked that the monthly cost is less than a Netflix subscription. Depending on the household, the service will cost anywhere from $5 to $9 per month.

Service Line Warranties of America operates all over the country, and is active in over 24 municipalities across the state of Montana. The company will be sending out information to users, utilizing the city bills and other means. There will be several options for residents to choose from, and the city will no longer be the middle man. Users will communicate directly with Service Line Warranties of America, meaning all claims will be handled directly though the company. Their service is only available to those on city sewer and water, who are also residents of Hamilton.