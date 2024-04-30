Tax Appeal Board Session

RAVALLI COUNTY TAX APPEAL BOARD 2023 SESSION

In accordance with 15-15-101(6) MCA, the Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board will be in session from July 1st through December 31st, 2024 for the business of hearing appeals of property valuations set by the Montana Department of Revenue.

Any taxpayer who disagrees with the appraised value of his or her property may file an appeal with the Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board within 30 days of the date on the Notice of Classification and Appraisal or Notice to Change Valuation (assessment notice).

Appeal forms are available at the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder’s Office 215 S 4th Street, Hamilton, or at the website of the Montana Tax Appeal Board, www.mtab.mt.gov.

Any appeal must be filed with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder.

Upon receipt of the appeal, the County Tax Appeal Board will notify the appellant and schedule a County hearing.

Dated this 26 day of April, 2024.

Regina Plettenberg

Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder

BS 5-1-24.