NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given to the persons hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $765 and $785, Venture West Storage, LLC, located at 1008 Hwy 93 N. Victor, MT, 59875, will sell the contents of storage unit C5 and E21 occupied by Rebecca Phillips and Donna Bishop, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Venture West Storage, unit C5 and unit E21 on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

BS 5-1-24.