Stevensville School Election

NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION



of Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana for the Election of two (2) trustees to be elected for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville Elementary/High school district, and one (1) trustee for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville High School/Lone Rock district. The election will be conducted solely by mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible qualified electors in the District on April 19, 2024, and must be returned by each voter, to the Ravalli County Election Administrator’s Office by mail or in person to the Ravalli County Election Administrator, Ravalli County, 215 S 4th St, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana 59840, during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), weekdays (exclusive of holidays), April 22, 2024 through May 7, 2024, or between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 7, 2024.

On Election Day, May 7, 2024, the only places for deposit of voted ballots will be the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator, Ravalli County Administrative Building, 215 S 4th St, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana, which will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or Stevensville Elementary School Gym Lobby, 300 Park Street, Stevensville, Montana which will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ballots must be received by the County Election Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. All ballots will be tallied in the election room of the Ravalli County Election Administrator located in the Courthouse at 205 Bedford Street, in Hamilton, on May 7, 2024, in accordance with Montana law with the preliminary results, if known, expected to be released after 8:00 p.m. on that day.

A qualified voter who will be absent from the District during the time the election is being conducted may:

(a) vote in person in the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator as soon as the ballots are available and until noon on May 6, 2024; or

(b) make a written request prior to noon on May 6, 2024, signed by the applicant and addressed to the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than that which appears on the registration records. All ballots to be mailed will be mailed on April 19, 2024.

An elector may obtain a replacement ballot if their ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received by the elector by personally appearing at the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator and by:

(a) signing an affidavit form stating the reason for the request for replacement; and

(b) if the reason given for replacement is “spoiled ballot,” by returning the spoiled ballot to the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator.

Ballots may be returned in person at the place of deposit listed above or returned by mail. If returning by mail, please use the then-prevailing first-class-postage price or one Forever Stamp. Postmark date does not apply; ballots returned by mail must be received by the 8:00 p.m. Election Day deadline to be counted.

Please note, all electors, as defined in MCA 20-20-301, are those who reside within the Elementary District and are registered to vote by the close of registration on April 8, 2024.

For electors who miss the close of registration deadline, late registration is available through the office of the County Election Administrator until noon on May 6, 2024, and will resume on Election Day, May 7, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The following candidates are running for the two (2) Elementary/High School District positions of trustee on the Stevensville School Board for three-year terms.

Nathan A. Bean

Mandy Conrad

Anne Marie Overstreet

Frances “Frannie” Schmitz

The following candidates are running for the High School/Lone Rock District position of trustee on the Stevensville School Board for a three-year term.

Janet Depee

Jennifer Gunterman

Dated on April 8, 2024

Christy McLaren, Business Manager/Clerk

BS 4-17-24.