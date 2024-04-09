Stevensville library a valuable community resource

by Carla Sanders, NVPL Foundation

Did you know that libraries are good for you? According to recent information from the National Institutes of Health, public libraries enhance children’s reading skills, social skills, and literacy development, all of which can have a lifelong impact on health. In addition, libraries provide reading groups, story time hours, crafts, and other experiences to help parents and caregivers play with, read to, and bond with young children.

For teens and adults, libraries foster social and community engagement, offering programs—most free of charge—that can promote social interaction, discussion, and provide opportunities for continued communication. A Pew Research survey reported that almost two-thirds of adult Americans state that closing their local library would have a major impact on their community.

All point to the continued relevance of libraries in today’s rapidly evolving world. The 2024 National Library Week is April 7-13 with the theme “Ready, Set, Library!” It’s the perfect time to spotlight the work of North Valley Public Library (NVPL) in Stevensville.

The library district boundaries cover the Stevensville and Lone Rock School districts. During the 2023 calendar year, more than 3,700 patrons held cards with NVPL, and people walked through the library doors 35,287 times.

A total of 73,844 items were checked out, including 11,891 electronic materials. The computers were used 5,734 times, with 896 WiFi sessions. A total of 224 programs were offered, attended by 3,343 people.

These numbers don’t tell the whole story of the library’s relevance, but NVPL’s patrons do. The library collects comments from those who use its services, and these illustrate how vital NVPL is to the local community.

“One of the many highlights of Stevensville is our little public library,” wrote one. “Not only are the staff incredibly knowledgeable, but they show a willingness to go above and beyond in many instances in assisting their patrons on a regular basis. Whether it be inquiring about a special book request or assisting patrons with operating their computers, North Valley Public Library is a wonderful place to visit… However, my favorite part is the huge selection of movies they have to offer! There are so many different genres to choose from, which makes it great for all age groups with varying interests. I highly recommend this little gem of a library to anyone looking to spend quality time with their family.”

Added another patron, “You guys are awesome. I was traveling recently and was so excited to go to the libraries in Pittsburgh and Denver, but I was so disappointed! They were nothing compared to here. We are so spoiled, especially with the kids’ programs and everything.”

One more benefit: An estimated 90% of public libraries provide services for job seekers, making them a crucial labor market access point. One national survey found that 92% of libraries nationwide—including NVPL—help people access online job databases and resources, 78% help them create resumes, and 76% assist with online job applications.

For more information about North Valley Public Library and its programs, go to northvalleylibrary.org or stop in at 208 Main St., Stevensville.