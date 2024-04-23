‘Spring Soiree’ to benefit North Valley Library

by Kristin Kruse

Avid readers and local residents can now look forward to another fun and interesting annual event that has been created with a greater purpose in mind. On May 4, the North Valley Public Library Foundation will host their inaugural “Spring Soiree,” with the hope of raising funds to go towards building a new and improved library.

The president of the North Valley Public Library Foundation, Carla Sanders, spoke about the Foundation’s goals.

“The current library location has several structural, accessibility and health issues,” said Sanders. “We are hoping to build a library that we can be proud of. A library of tomorrow, with room to grow. We want people to be aware that libraries are a valuable community resource, and that they do so much more than provide books. People have access to computers, which can be used for creating resumes. There is also a video library, large print books, children’s programs, teen programs and, most importantly, a library is a place where people can stay connected to each other. This was especially important during the isolating times that were created during the Covid pandemic.”

Laura Frazee-Sonsteng, who is actively involved in assisting the library foundation with their fundraising efforts, stated, “Growing up here in Stevensville, I utilized the North Valley Public Library as a kid and enjoy taking my three-year-old son there now, but I see the need for improvement and the potential the library has to serve our community at a greater level. I’m excited to be a part of this fundraising effort and love to get others involved as well. If anyone has any questions, would like to donate or come to the event, please email me.” Her email address is laura.frazee92@gmail.com.

The Spring Soiree will be one of three big annual events put on by the foundation. The others include Birdies for Books, which is a fundraising golf tournament that takes place every August, and the Big Book Sale, which happens the first weekend in October along with the Scarecrow Festival. In addition to these larger events, there are pint nights at Blacksmith Brewery, and a booth at the Creamery Picnic.

Tickets for the Soiree are $25 and can be purchased at the library or by contacting Frazee-Sonsteng via email.

Tickets will include hors d’oeuvres, a branded pint glass, a drink ticket for wine or beer (featuring beer from Blacksmith Brewing Company in Stevensville) and an entry to win door prizes. Additional drink tickets will be for sale and there will also be a great lineup of silent auction items. Several local authors will be in attendance, including Becky Lovejoy, Marty Essen, Linda Fifer, Miranda Heberle, Mark Lewing, Anne Marie Scott, Sophie Osborn and Jane Lambert. Authors will be stationed next to their work at cocktail tables to encourage mingling and discussion. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 407 Main Street, in the Old Mill Feed Mill building. Organizers encourage community members to come out and support their local library, engage in conversation with some talented authors and maybe win a prize.

Update on North Valley Library’s new building goals

Denise Ard, Director of the North Valley Public Library in Stevensville, says that she is pleased with all the interest in a new library.

“Patrons come in weekly asking, ‘what’s happening with the new library?” said Ard. “And they want to know, ‘where will the new library be located?’ You may recall the American folktale, ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ The little engine tries hard to climb up a steep mountain with a heavy load, repeating, ‘I think I can, I think I can’ as he pushes up and over the mountain. Getting a new library requires the same perseverance, dedication, and steadfastness that the little engine showed. It is not a fast or easy task to get a new library building, and the process is a slow one.”

So how is the process coming along and have any decisions been made?

“A landowner approached the library board with a land option on Main Street [Eastside Hwy] just south of town at 116 Red Willow Drive,” said Ard. “Although the board really preferred the Lewis and Clark Park location, they have concluded that there simply is not enough support or interest for park or school locations.”

Ard added, “A concern with the Willow Drive location is that the sidewalks on Main Street do not extend that far south, but it is only .3 miles from where the sidewalk ends, and the board has been assured that building sidewalks or bike/walking paths are not insurmountable tasks.”

The Red Willow Drive location is now the only land option under serious consideration by the board, according to Ard, and the next step is to request a meeting with Ravalli County Commissioners. She said the library board needs the County’s guidance in making sure that they follow all requirements including public notice, bidding, and any other legal requirements.

Ard added that the Library Board Chair, Dianne Snedigar, recently had a conversation with Ravalli County Commissioner Greg Chilcott who said he is supportive of the library’s new building goals and offered to help.