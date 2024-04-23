Softball Summary

by Scott Sacry

Florence 13, Anaconda 1; Florence 17, Anaconda 2

On Monday, April 15th, Florence played at Anaconda in a double hitter. In the first game, Florence won 13-1. Florence pitcher Jayden Fisher got the win, striking out 9 and allowing 2 hits. At the plate, Ava Philbrick had a monster game, she went 3 for 5 with a home run and a triple and drove in 5 runs. Also for Florence, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Lily Bender went 1 for 3 with an RBI. In the second game, Florence won 17-2 in 2 ½ innings. Pitcher Kenzy Pickering got the win. Offensively for Florence, Gracie Simms, Lily Bender, Kaylee Crawford, and Taylor Pyette each had 2 RBI.

Florence 17, Three Forks 4; Florence 11, Three Forks 5

On Thursday, April 18th, Florence hosted Three Forks in a double hitter. They won the first game 17-4, with Florence pitcher Kenzy Pickering getting the win. At the plate for Florence, Olivia Coulter went 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Kaylee Crawford had 3 RBIs, and Jayden Fisher had 2 RBIs and scored 3 runs. In the second game Florence won 11-5. Credit to Three Forks for making Florence play a full 7 innings. Florence pitcher Jayden Fisher had 8 strikeouts in the win. Offensively for Florence, Ava Philbrick went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Lily Bender witn 3 of 4 with 2 RBIs, and Reiley Reed went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Florence 11, Manhattan 9

On Friday, April 19th, Florence hosted a tough Manhattan squad and won 11-9 in a hard fought game. For Florence, Kenzy Pickering got the win while Jayden Fisher got the save. At the plate, Jayden Fisher went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Maggie Schneiter went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Taylor Pyette had two RBIs, and Hailey Sutton went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs.

Corvallis 8, Frenchtown 12

On Thursday, April 18th, Corvallis traveled to Frenchtown and lost 8-12. For Corvallis, Ava Loran went 3 of 4 with 2 RBIs, Libby Jessop and Ericka Jessop both went 2 for 4, and Emma Cashell and Ella Daly each had an RBI.

Corvallis 9, Dillon 11

On Saturday, April 20th, Corvallis hosted Dillon and lost 9-11. At the plate for Corvallis, Jaydn Greenwood went 2 for 5 with a home run. Libby Jessop went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Emma Cashell went 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs.

Stevensville 0, Hamilton 10

On Tuesday, April 16th, Hamilton hosted Stevensville and won 10-0 behind the pitching of Mariah Johnson who struck out 5 and allowed only 3 hits. At the plate for Hamilton, Cierra Cole had another huge game. She went 4 for 4 with a home run and a triple, and had 5 RBIs. Also for Hamilton, Addison Flynn went 3 for 4 and scored 3 runs, and Haylee Beall went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs. For Stevensville, Lilly Newsom, Molly Davids and Maddy Davids all had hits.

Hamilton 6, Dillon 7

On Thursday, April 18th, Hamilton went to Dillon and lost 6-7. Hamilton was in control early and led 6-0 going into the 6th, but Dillon scored 7 in the final two frames to get the victory. Hamilton pitcher Mel Race struck out 10. At the plate for the Lady Broncs, Addison Flynn had a triple and stole 3 bases, and Mariah Johnson, Dawsyn Ekin and Hadley Lockhart all had hits.