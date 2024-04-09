Sharon “Sherry” Lee, 77, of Hamilton, passed away March 30, 2024 at Continental Care Center in Butte, Montana.

Sherry was born June 11, 1946 in Hayward, California to James E. and Hazel D. Rose Lee. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1964. Following high school she managed the Park Café in Missoula. She also started beauty school classes during this time, transferring to Mr. Ray’s Beauty School to earn her diploma. She worked at Mr. Ray’s for several years after graduation. During this time she participated in a beautician competition, and finished in one of the two top places in the state of Montana.

Sherry married Jerry Ingersoll in March 1966. They adopted three children, Chris, Chad and Angie. After Jerry graduated from college, they moved to Hanna, WY, where she worked in a beauty shop.

Hanna had a theatrical school and Sherry did the hair for several of the actors and actresses. The couple divorced in 1980.

Sherry continued her beautician work until the last couple years of her life.

She enjoyed playing pinochle at the Senior Center and Golden Age Club.

She was preceded in death by her father James E. Lee and a brother-in-law Butch Loftsgaarden.

Sherry is survived by her mother Hazel Salyer of Hamilton; son Chris Ingersoll of Gillette, WY, son Chad Ingersoll of Allen, AZ; daughter Angela McKenney of Gillette, WY; siblings Jim (Geil) Lee of Hamilton, Teresa Loftsgaarden of Missoula, Linda (Jim) Kaze of Missoula, Robert (Denise) Lee of Sequim, WA, Joe Menager of Great Falls, and Mark Menager of Victor; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in early June at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Urn placement will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

The family suggests memorials to the Hamilton Senior Center.