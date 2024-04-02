SAFE Hearing on Emergency Shelter

SAFE



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO COLLECT PUBLIC INPUT ON EMERGENCY SHELTER

Supporters of Abuse Free Environments (SAFE) seeks to collect public comment on the expansion of SAFE’s emergency shelter in Hamilton, MT. SAFE is seeking comment on potential environmental impacts for this expansion project. Public comments may be provided in person, via email or US mail.

The Hamilton City Council will accept public comment at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 15, 2024.

The public comment will be accepted in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT. The public may also participate through the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating via Zoom are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

The building project plans and completed environmental review are on file and open to inspection by appointment at the SAFE office. Any person may submit written comments and/or appear at the public hearing with comments or testimony. Written and signed comments may be submitted to SAFE Attn: Stacey Umhey, PO Box 534, Hamilton, MT 59840 or by email to sumhey@safeinthebitterroot.org. For further information, please contact SAFE Executive Director, Stacey Umhey at 406-363-2793 or via email at sumhey@safeinthebitterroot.org

