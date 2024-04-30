Ravalli County RFPs

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

Purchase of and Removal of the two most northern horse stall buildings at Ravalli County Fairgrounds

The Ravalli County Fairgrounds will be accepting proposals for:

1. The purchase of the two most northern horse stall buildings, which will include deconstruction of and removal of these two horse stalls

2. Clean up shall include cleaning and clearing of all associated debris (screws, nails, wood, tin, metals, etc.).

3. The deconstruction, removal and clean must be completed by Friday, June 14, 2024

1. Sealed bids must be received at the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Second Floor, Hamilton, MT. 59840 by Friday May 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM. PLEASE mark on the outside sealed proposal bid envelope FAIRGROUNDS HORSE STALL PURCHASE AND REMOVAL, ALONG WITH YOUR COMPANY NAME.

2. Bids will then be opened and read aloud in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street – Third Floor on Monday May 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM

3. Possible Bid Award will be made by the Ravalli County Commissioners in the Conference Room on Wednesday May 15, 2024 at 9:30 AM.

Please note: Once the Ravalli County Commissioners award the bid, the bid awardee will be required to provide the following to Ravalli County Fairgrounds Office PRIOR TO the deconstruction and removal:

Payment of purchase (bid amount)

Insurance coverage, to include naming Ravalli County as additional insured

Obtain a demolition permit from the City of Hamilton $50.00 (406-363-3316)

The Ravalli County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 5-1, 5-8-24.