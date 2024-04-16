Lone Rock School Election

NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Lone Rock School District No. 13, Ravalli County, State of Montana that the Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 by mail ballot. Ballots may be returned to the following location at the following times:

Location Prior to and on Election Day:

Ravalli County Election Office, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Hours on Election Day are 7:00am to 8:00pm.

An Expressvote voting machine is available at the Ravalli County Election Office

Additional Location on Election Day Only:

Stevensville Elementary School Gym Foyer. Hours are 7:00am to 8:00pm

Electors will consider the following issues at the election:

One (1) Trustee to be elected for a three (3) year term.

A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may: a) vote in person in the election administrator’s office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the ballots are scheduled to be mailed; b) make a written request, signed by the applicant and addressed to the election administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the registration card. The election administrator’s office is located at: 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840

Note: Ballots must be received by election day, not just postmarked.

Phone: (406) 375-6550

Email: elections@rc.mt.gov

Online: https://ravalli.us/145/Elections

Late registration is conducted at the county election office. For information regarding late registration, contact the election administrator’s office located at: 215 S. 4 th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-6550

DATED this 9th day of April, 2024.

District Clerk: Jeannie Morgan

BS 4-17-24.