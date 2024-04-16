Leo Giacometto: a lifetime of service to country

Stevensville resident Leo Eugene Giacometto, a native of Eastern Montana, has dedicated his life to serving his country, leaving an indelible mark across three branches of the United States military. His remarkable journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment, resilience, and patriotism.

Giacometto’s military odyssey began in 1956 when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following two years of active duty stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, he transitioned to the inactive reserves, continuing his service until 1962 when he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

Undeterred by the end of his Marine Corps tenure, Giacometto pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree from Black Hills State University. Armed with his degree, he seized the opportunity to further his military career, joining the Navy in 1966 and enrolling in Officer Candidate School (OCS).

Upon graduation from OCS, Giacometto underwent training at supply corps school, preparing him for his subsequent deployments. From 1966 to 1967, he served two tours with a Seabee unit in Vietnam, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication in the face of adversity.

Giacometto’s commitment to service didn’t end with his time in the Navy. He remained in the inactive reserve from 1968 to 1975 before receiving an honorable discharge as a lieutenant in 1975. However, his passion for serving his country endured, leading him to join the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1979.

For over a decade, Giacometto served with distinction in the National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1993, marking a remarkable milestone: three honorable discharges from three separate branches of the military. His enduring dedication, spanning decades and multiple branches, exemplifies the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice that defines the American military ethos.

Reflecting on his decades-long journey, Giacometto remarked, “Service to country has been the cornerstone of my life. Each branch of the military provided unique opportunities for growth, camaraderie, and service to something greater than oneself.”

As Giacometto continues his life’s journey beyond the military, his legacy of service remains an inspiration to all who have had the privilege of knowing him. His story serves as a reminder of the profound impact one individual can make in service to their nation.