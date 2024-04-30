Hearing on Name Change of a Minor – Holm

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Stella Tara Holm, Ashley Burgett, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-2024-17

Dept. No.:

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Stella Tara Holm to Stella Sue Burgett.

The hearing will be on May 30, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 22nd day of April, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Kimberly Provence

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 5-1, 5-8, 5-15, 5-22-24.