Hearing on Name Change of a Minor – Holm

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Stella Tara Holm, Ashley Burgett, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-2024-17
Dept. No.:
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Stella Tara Holm to Stella Sue Burgett.
The hearing will be on May 30, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 22nd day of April, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Kimberly Provence
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 5-1, 5-8, 5-15, 5-22-24.
