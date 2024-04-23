Hamilton’s McCarthy signs with Pioneers

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton senior Taylor McCarthy has signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Miles Community College, which is located in Miles City, Montana. The Miles Community College Pioneers play in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

McCarthy was a three-year starter at Hamilton High School in basketball. As a senior, McCarthy was team captain and averaged 10 points and 6 assists per game. She was named All Conference the past two seasons.

As a player, McCarthy was admired for putting the team first and being a great teammate. She was also a standout on the soccer pitch, and was a team captain and received all-conference honors. She is an honor student at Hamilton with a 3.4 gpa.

McCarthy’s visit to Miles CC helped her make her final decision. “During my visit there was a family atmosphere, everyone knew each other, everyone was super welcoming and super nice,” said McCarthy. “I got to meet the players and they had great facilities. After all of that the decision was easy.”

McCarthy wants to be an elementary school teacher and also be a realtor, so she plans on studying business and elementary education in school. After her two years at Miles she hopes to continue playing basketball for her final two years and finishing her degree.

Miles Community College’s head coach Jenna Bolstad said of McCarthy, “‘I am excited to add Taylor to our Pioneer family. She comes from a great basketball family and has a high IQ and overall understanding of the game. We look forward to having Taylor on campus this fall.”

McCarthy credits the continued support of her parents, Frank and Amy McCarthy, in helping her to succeed on her basketball journey. “Whenever I wanted to work out they would be there to push me. They sacrificed so much from their own lives to rebound for me and shoot with me. They were with me through it all, and I’m very grateful to them.”