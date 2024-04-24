Grand opening held for Hamilton’s new fire station

On Saturday, April 20, elected Hamilton city officials and Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department staff and members welcomed the community to the grand opening of Hamilton’s new fire station.

“This new fire station is a long time coming,” said Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn. “The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department operated out of the old station for over 100 years. We had to take into consideration the public that we protect, the volunteer fire department firefighters who offer that protection, and keeping up with modern firefighting equipment. New fire trucks that are being built would not fit in the old station, the firefighters were cramped, and the building was very aged, among other things. This showed we needed a new modern station. We strive to provide excellent fire protection to Hamilton. Our firefighters are the cornerstone to providing that protection, and giving them this station enables them to operate at the highest level possible.”

Stock Farm Club representatives were on hand, serving free hamburgers and hotdogs. Their crew set up tents and tables and prepared food for the more than 200 people in attendance.

Stock Farm Club General Manager, Steve Buck, was happy with the turnout. “Stock Farm Club is always looking for opportunities to be involved in the community. Supporting the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department is towards the top of the list. We appreciate the work that the HVFD does to protect this great community that we all call home.”

Chief Mohn and his HVFD members provided tours of the new station to the public. Guests were impressed with the station and its modern amenities.

Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf addressed the crowd. He thanked the community for attending, and supporting the HVFD, as well as leading an applause for Stock Farm Club for putting on the barbecue. The people in attendance gave a loud ovation to the HVFD members who provide fire protection to the city.

The new fire station is located at 247 Foxfield Street in Hamilton. Residents of Hamilton who are interested in a tour can stop by the new station during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If city staff have time, they can provide a tour then or schedule a time that will work.

The fire station was built using financial resources from budgeted money, saved money, grants, and generous donations from the community. If people feel called to give, they can write a personal check and send it to: City of Hamilton, 223 S. 2nd, Hamilton MT 59840. In the memo of the check, write: “New Fire Station.”