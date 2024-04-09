Freda Jo Brawley, 91 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2024 with her family present.

Freda was born in Enid, Oklahoma to Fred and Buelah Carter and was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Golfry, Oklahoma. She married Glyn Brawley on June 3rd, 1950. She worked in the medical field until her retirement.

Freda enjoyed all sports. She was an active part of Glyn’s playing and coaching career. She was a huge fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities. She loved gardening, camping and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Glyn), son (Steve), one granddaughter and one great granddaughter and one great grandson.

She is survived by two daughters, Anita and Nancy; nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and very special Nancy II.

A private graveside service was held Monday, April 1, 2024 at Corvallis Cemetery.