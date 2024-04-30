Floodplain Permit Application – Krause

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on an after-the-fact floodplain permit application (FA-22-06) for work performed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Russ Fox on behalf of Peter Krause (Sub Peak Inc.). The project stabilized 110 feet of river bank using a bioengineering technique north of Stevensville. The project site is located adjacent to 4858 Osprey Lane, Stevensville, MT in Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by May 15th, 2024 by 5:00pm (Reference Application #FA-22-06).

BS 5-1-24.