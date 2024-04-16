Floodplain Application FA-23-07

OG-24-04-124

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. The project is located on Parcel 1147330 directly east of the MTFWP WW White Fishing Access site approximately 0.5 miles upstream of the Conner Cutoff Bridge in Section 13, Township 2 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The purpose of the project is to stabilize 110 ft. of eroding bank. The project will incorporate rock/woody debris along with revegetation. The project will be built according to current floodplain standards. The applicant is Parkinson M & Co. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 by 5:00pm. (Reference Application #FA-23-07).

BS 4-17-24.