Exposing noncitizen votes the truth about HB 402

by Tony Hudson, Stevensville

Americans across the political spectrum are becoming increasingly concerned about the flood of noncitizens spilling across our southern border. This crisis threatens national security and is putting a strain on social services, public schools, and law enforcement across the nation. It also poses a threat to our electoral process because a quirk in federal law prevents local election officials from requiring proof of citizenship when a person registers to vote. Consequently, some unknown number of noncitizens currently vote in our elections.

So it is infuriating to hear politicians like Theresa Manzella and her loyal followers—Kathy Love and Kim Dailey—celebrating the defeat of HB 402, a bill introduced last legislative session that would have permitted Montana to lead the nation when it comes to responsibly and effectively verifying voter citizenship. But they go further by distorting the truth in order to launch dishonest political attacks on Republican legislators who supported the bill.

It’s time to set the record straight. Here are the facts:

First, under present federal law all a person need do to “prove” U.S. citizenship when registering to vote is check a box on a form and then sign it. Thereafter for the purpose of voting, the person is to be treated as a citizen whose constitutional right to vote must not be infringed.

Second, efforts by other states to require proof of citizenship have been struck down by federal court as unconstitutional violations of the Supremacy Clause (Article VI) and the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Third, HB 402 was specifically written to withstand court challenge and thus succeed where other states had failed. It placed the burden for verifying citizenship on the state—not the individual—and required that a person whose citizenship status has not yet been confirmed nonetheless be allowed to vote while verification is pending. The need for this provision was regrettable. But without it, the bill would have been ruled unconstitutional.

HB 402 was neither intended nor designed to let noncitizens vote. This is already happening. The only question is to what extent. So we are back to where we started. Some unknown number of noncitizens vote in Montana, and we have no reliable way to catch them and to thus deter this illegal activity.

The responsibility for this failure rests squarely on Theresa Manzella and her network of John Birch Society collaborators, who put sound bites and vulgar political gain ahead of doing the hard work necessary to understand the issues and address the challenges facing Montanans. We can do better than Manzella, Love, and Dailey.