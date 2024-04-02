ESTATE SALE – STEVI

Complete, Large Estate Sale – Early 1900’s – 2000’s – & the house is for sale, too! 519 Buck St., Stevi. 4/4 – 9 to 4(prices firm), 4/5 – 9 to 3, 4/6 – 9 to 2, 4/7 – 9 to 1(all ½ price or offer). Like new couch & recliners, 2 queen beds, dining set, dressers, china cupboards, TV’s, side tables, sewing machine, file cabinets, patio furniture. Kitchen everything, towels & bedding,cleaning supplies,vacuum, exercise bike,wood burning stove,books. Garden tools, wind chimes, wheelbarrow, hand tools, battery tool sets, vice, marine battery, compressor, power bars, large garage shelving. XXL men’s & women’s clothing, material, craft items, jewelry. Collectibles = antique furniture & telephone, side irons, iron wagon wheels,mid-century dresser, dolls, glassware, candy/gumball machines, 60-70’s items & SO much more! Hop on over. There is a huge frog collection, too! NO EARLIES, CASH.

Share this: