PUBLIC NOTICE

The Charlos Irrigation District general meeting will be held April 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Charlos Heights Community Church. There is a work day on April 20th and 27th at 10 a.m.; meet at the crossroads of Lost Horse and the Hyline Ditch. Bring your boots, tools, chainsaws. For more info, call Margaret, secretary, 406-363-1296.

BS 4-17-24.