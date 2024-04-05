Bridge at Angler’s Roost inspection scheduled

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be conducting an inspection of the bridge on US Highway 93 S (US 93) at Angler’s Roost. The bridge is located on US 93 between Skalkaho Highway and Roaring Lion Road, about 4 miles south of Hamilton.

The inspection is scheduled to occur the week of April 8, weather permitting, and is anticipated to take approximately 1 day to complete.

A standard inspection is required by federal rule every two years. MDT will have an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle (UBIV) in place to conduct the inspection.

Traffic control will be in place while crews are present. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at times and travelers should expect reduced speeds of 35 mph in the work zones. For the most up-to-date width restrictions and road conditions, visit https://www.511mt.net/.

The public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.