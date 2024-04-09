Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday

by John Dowd

The annual Montana Rockies Bluegrass Association (MRBA) Bluegrass Festival is returning to Victor. On Saturday, April 13, the Neely Center will again be hosting the music. This spring music festival and fundraiser will feature 18 bands from all over the area, and beyond. These bands will play for free, and a new one will take the stage every half hour.

One band that continues to return is the Johnny Campbell Band, visiting from Nashville. They will be joined by bands from all over the valley, Missoula, Idaho and more. The event is a single-microphone type event, with a single stage. According to Mike Conroy, president of the Montana Rockies Bluegrass Association, there will be no break from the music, and, “No set-up. Just get up there and play.”

For some of these bands, this will be their first time, and for others that do this professionally, the event is always a treat. Conroy highlighted one newer band by the interesting name of “Release the Squirrels.” Even Conroy, and his wife, Tari, will get up and play, along with their friend Tim Ezzell on bass.

According to Conroy, the festival’s purpose is “to promote and encourage old-time bluegrass music.” The MRBA has 300 members, and they all share the same love of bluegrass. When asked why he loves bluegrass, Conroy said, “There’s just something about that old-time mountain music that’s pretty cool.”

Conroy explained that every year the festival draws over 400 people. As for the atmosphere, the festival is a family event, and alcohol-free. According to Conroy, the festival is very relaxed and beloved every year.

Unlike the bigger bluegrass event to come later in the summer, this festival is all indoors. This means that participants will not need to bring any chairs. Food will be available, and Conroy wanted to thank Susan McCauley who will be running the kitchen. She is also a member of the MRBA. Food options will include bluegrass staples such as chili, hot dogs, cornbread and more.

The venue was built, and the use provided, by the Church of the Nazarene. The Neely Center is located at 150 South A Street, in Victor. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for non-members, $3 for members, and all children under 12 can attend free. Visitors do not need to purchase tickets ahead of time, and can just show up at the door and purchase them. For more information on the event, contact Conroy at (406) 821-3777, or visit mtbluegrass.com.

The festival schedule will run as follows:

11:00-11:25 93 North, 11:30-11:55 The Jolley Family, 12:00-12:25 Darby Sireens, 12:30-12:55 Matt Jolly & Mark Vosburgh, 1:00 -1:25 Patty & Anne/ Star Chilson, 1:30-1:55 Elk Ridge, 2:00-2:25 Old Freight Road, 2:30-2:55 Creekside Serenade, 3:00-3:25 Mountain Strings, 3:30-3:55 Mike & Tari Conroy, 4:00-4:25 Pinegrass, 4:30-4:55 Foggy Mtn Girls, 5:00-5:25 Greg Boyd Band, 5:30-5:55 Release the Squirrels, 6:00-6:25 A well Beaten Path, 6:30-6:55 Johnny Campbell Band, 7:00-7:25 Lochwood, and between 7:30-8:00 Bluegrass Hollers.