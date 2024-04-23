Baseball Bonanza

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis 2, Dillon 8

On Tuesday, April 16th, Corvallis traveled to Dillon and lost 2-8. At the plate for Corvallis, Owen Marston went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Adyn Mayn, Brandon Brenneman, Andy Pintok, and Joe Hixon each had hits.

Corvallis 9, Ronan 3

On Friday, April 19th, Corvallis defeated Ronan 9-3 at the Frenchtown Tournament in Missoula. Corvallis pitcher Branden Wiren got the win. At the plate, Brandon Brenneman went 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, Adyn Mayn went 2 for 3 and scored 4 runs, and Andy Pintok went 2 of 4 and had an RBI.

Corvallis 3, Whitefish 7

On Saturday, April 20th, Corvallis played Whitefish in Missoula and lost 3-7. Corvallis got RBIs from Jake Leavitt, Bobby Truc, and Andy Pintok.

Stevensville 5, Columbia Falls 10

On Friday, April 19th, Stevensville played Columbia Falls in Missoula and lost 5-10. For Stevensville, Joey Wheeler and Drake Springer both went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Evan Montague went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Stevensville 4, Ronan 10

On Saturday, April 20th, Stevensville lost to Ronan 4-10 in Missoula. At the plate for Stevensville, Jackson Guenzler went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Joey Wheeler had a triple, and Shane Ayers went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Hamilton 10, Belgrade 4

On Friday, April 19th, Hamilton defeated Belgrade 10-4 at the Frenchtown Tournament in Missoula. Offensively for Hamilton, Jackson Lubke went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs, Conner Ekin went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Hunter Harrness had 2 RBIs, and Elijah McNair-Neal went 2 for 3.

Hamilton 11, Polson 5

On Saturday, April 20th, Hamilton defeated Polson 11-5 in Missoula. At the plate for Hamilton, Andrew Ricklefs went 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Boedy Tadvick and Tyce O’Connell each went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Elijah McNair-Neal had 3 RBIs.

Florence 8, Stevensville 4

Florence hosted Stevensville on Tuesday, April 16th, with the Falcons winning 8-4. Florence led 7-0 going into the 6th inning, and the ‘Jackets scored 4 in the 6th to narrow the gap, but Florence held on for the victory. On the mound, Florence’s Mason Arlington got the win, while Stevensville’s Drake Springer took the loss. Offensively for Florence, Levi Winters hit a three run triple, while Drew Wagner, Isaiah Testerman, and Caleb Katen all had RBIs. for Stevensville, Drake Springer and Corbin Mauler each had RBIs.

Florence 5, Polson 3

Florence played Polson on Friday, April 19th in Missoula. Florence pitcher Jake Roth got the win. Offensively for Florence, Roth went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Drew Wagner went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs.

Florence 13, Frenchtown 1

On Saturday, April 20th, Florence defeated Frenchtown 13-1. Florence pitcher Cole Fray-Parmantier got the win, allowing only 2 hits over 6 innings. At the plate for Florence, Isaiah Testerman, Jake Roth and Levi Winters all had 2 RBIs.