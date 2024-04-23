American Legion Post 47 honors community members

by Sarah Glass

for the Bitterroot Star

Veterans of Hamilton’s American Legion Post 47 hosted their revitalized annual awards banquet at Legion Hall in Hamilton on Saturday, April 13th. The event, now in its third consecutive year, honored a Firefighter of the Year, a Police Officer of the Year, Post 47’s high school constitution-themed essay contest winner, as well as Legion members that had reached time markers of service within the organization.

Post 47 Commander Deb Strickland, First Vice Commander Larry Keogh, Chaplain Nancy Dezell, and Adjunct Greg Marose, Sr. opened the ceremony before an entrée of wild-caught Alaskan salmon served with wild rice, salad, and dessert.

Banquet attendees dined in an ambiance of Americanism, a concept that First Vice Commander Larry Keogh said was often misunderstood and misrepresented, but of which the American Legion strove to be a shining example. Visitors could get a sense of that goal looking around Post 47 Legion Hall. Each of the organization’s four foundational tiers were represented: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth.

Beside the dais at the head of the hall was a table with place settings accompanied by an empty chair. This was a symbol to recognize veterans that were taken as POWs (prisoners of war) and still MIA (missing in action), but for whom the search was still ongoing. Said Chaplain Nancy Dezell, Post 47 ensures all local veteran funerals receive military honors. In another corner of the Hall were trophies won by Post 47’s sponsored baseball team, the Bitterroot Red Sox. United States and Montana military memorabilia also adorned the space, as well as American Legion literature and portraits representing former Post 47 commanders going back to the organization’s inception in 1919.

Event honorees included Hamilton Volunteer Firefighter, Chris Mayer. Chris’ wife and daughter sat with him as fellow firefighters briefly came in to clasp him on the back in congratulations before departing on the firetruck with a farewell blare on the horn.

Selected by the Hamilton Police Department Chief to receive the honor of Police Officer of the Year was School Resource Officer, Chris Lueck. Chris explained how he works at multiple schools in Ravalli County to handle issues as they arise throughout the day. The goal is “to create positive stereotypes of law enforcement,” he said.

As the 11th-grader essay winner, James Stuart, was presented a certificate and monetary award, he was asked what he learned through the essay-writing experience. “Basically the history leading up to why we wrote the Constitution,” he said.

The ceremony closed with veterans and Post 47 members receiving recognition for terms of service to the Post and the community. In attendance were Ron Brothers (15 years of service), Janice Dalton-Evans (five years of service), and Donald Coon (five years of service).

Those interested in learning more about American Legion Post 47, including how to volunteer or join, can visit https://centennial.legion.org/montana/post47.