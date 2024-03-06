Yellowjacket Hall of Fame seeking nominations

The Stevensville Yellowjacket Hall of Fame is now taking nominations for the Class of 2024 Hall of Fame. Potential nominations are those who have distinguished themselves in life after Stevensville High School, achieved extraordinary feats in extra curricular activities while attending Stevensville High School, and those who have made significant contributions to Stevensville School District over a period of years.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the high school office or downloaded from the school website here:

The deadline for submissions is June 1st at 5 p.m. Please call Stevensville High School at (406) 777-5481 for more information.