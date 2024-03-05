Summons – Stephen L. Long

Elizabeth M. Long

304 Harbison Drive

Hamilton MT 59840

725-267-8523

Petitioner appearing without a lawyer

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In re the Marriage of: Elizabeth M. Long, Petitioner

and

Stephen L. Long, Respondent

Case No: DR-23-324

Dept. 2

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Respondent Stephen L. Long

You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at: 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, Hamilton,MT 59840 and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case: none

Dated this February 26, 2024.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk

BS 3-6, 3-13, 3-20-24.