Roundabout proposed for Bell Crossing, Hwy 93

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has announced a construction project at the Bell Crossing and US Highway 93 (US 93) intersection in Victor. According to the MDT website, a two-lane roundabout has been selected as the design alternative to enhance safety features and improve traffic flow at this location. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

The site states, “Multiple crashes and near misses have occurred in this area, requiring an improved intersection design. MDT has selected the two-lane roundabout design to enhance roadway safety features. The entire US 93 corridor is a top priority for MDT.”

In 2024, the project team will select a design build team, and then work to finalize right-of-way agreements and the two-lane roundabout design. An open house will be held later this year to share additional details with the public and gather feedback. Updates about the open house will be provided once it has been scheduled.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring or summer of 2025, weather and other factors permitting. Updates about impacts to traffic will be provided as construction approaches. MDT will provide educational material on two-lane roundabouts before construction starts, to ensure that drivers are prepared for this traffic configuration.

For more information or if you have questions, call the project hotline at 406-207-4484 during business hours or email katie@bigskypublicrelations.com.