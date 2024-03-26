by Archie L Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

Rosendale’s loss is what happens when you don’t answer your phone as required and kiss the emperor’s ring while ignoring the naked unhinged ego of your leader. I doubt there are many of Rosendale’s positions I would agree with, but his resignation is a further sign that Montanans have no meaningful influence into determining their party’s priorities. When will the emperor’s ill will fall upon Senator Daines? While at the same time Republican leadership has led their membership to believe election denial and election integrity is at risk. Election integrity is one lie of many to cover up the takeover of the Republican party by the emperor.

Further, all politics is local, simply because everyone votes at a local level.

The Republican party of abortion, banned books, state control of county issues, unlimited and wasted legal fees on unconstitutional legislation is in place to stay. The Republican party of small government without over reach and fiscal conservative policy no longer exists. If you are a Republican local candidate, when will you inadvertently not kiss the emperor’s ring and get the axe?

When a local voter votes for a candidate that supports the emperor, his election and election lies, they regrettably are doing their part to cement the authoritarian takeover of their party and the nation. If your candidate will not disavow the 2020 election denial, related violence and support our local election process without hand counted ballots, vote for anybody else in the primary election.