RFP – Victor Wastewater Disinfection Equipment

VICTOR WATER & SEWER DISTRICT



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PRE-SELECTION OF EQUIPMENT



Victor Water & Sewer District in Victor, Montana is seeking proposals for equipment pre-selection for their wastewater treatment plant improvements project. The following equipment will be pre-selected prior to project bidding:

UV Disinfection System

Interested parties may contact Cale Mages, PE, Project Engineer, 406-542-4844, cmages@m-m.net to request a proposal packet(s). Complete proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm (MST) on March 21, 2024. No extensions will be granted.

BS 3-13, 3-20-24.