Preservation of Our Harvest Heritage

by Rep. Wayne Rusk HD-88, candidate for SD-44, Corvallis

I would take a moment to address a letter to the editor by candidate Davis last week claiming that I voted against hunting, fishing and trapping, and to demonstrate that the assertion is patently false.

In 2004 our state constitution was amended to include Article IX, Section 7 which reads as follows: “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or dimunition of other private rights.” It received overwhelming and bipartisan support in both the legislature and on the ballot. As you can see, our harvest heritage is already constitutionally forever preserved.

The referendum Mr. Davis references (HB372) which I and others opposed on constitutional grounds, would not have—and could not have—improved those rights. Instead, they would have collided with property rights and the ability of FWP to effectively regulate hunting and fishing activity. Consequently, this proposed amendment has met with defeat three times in as many sessions, precisely because those rights are as airtight as a constitution can make them without diminishing the other rights it must protect. Nothing—absolutely nothing—was lost, or for that matter could have been gained in regard to these privileges.

As a lifelong sportsman and now a legislator, I keep a constant vigil over our rich sporting heritage and have passed it on to my children. These priceless pastimes could not be in better hands, and I will always be found fighting to protect them.