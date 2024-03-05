Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Notice to Creditors – Durbin

by Leave a Comment

David T. Markette 

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C. 

601 S. First Street 

P.O. Box 515 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

(406) 363-1110 

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com 

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

In the Matter of the Estate of SELMA DURBIN, Deceased

Probate No. DP-41-2023-000140 

Dept No. 1 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Johnnie Durbin, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct. 

/s/Johnnie Durbin 

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C. 

By: David T. Markette 

Attorney for Personal Representative 

BS 3-6, 3-13, 3-20-24

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *