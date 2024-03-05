Notice to Creditors – Cookson

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JANE LOUISE COOKSON, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. DP-24-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT K. JEFFREY has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to ROBERT K. JEFFREY, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 2111 9th Ave., Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 1st day of March, 2024.

/s/ ROBERT K. JEFFREY

2111 9th Ave.

Helena, MT 59601

Personal Representative

BS 3-6, 3-13, 3-20-24.