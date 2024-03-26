New Habitat for Humanity home to be built in Hamilton

by John Dowd

Last Saturday, a group of community members and officials gathered in Hamilton to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new home. According to Bill Bean, director of operations for Ravalli County Habitat for Humanity, this is the culmination of a several year long journey for this family.

Dan and Coleen Fernandez currently live in Florence with son William and daughter Lucy. The Fernandez family applied to become a partnership family two years ago. For them, buying a house seemed something far out of reach. They had no credit, because they had paid for many things with cash, and worked to stay out of debt. Without credit, they were unable to qualify for loans. However, when they heard about Habitat for Humanity, they decided to try.

The need became much more dire when they discovered their daughter has a mental disability. For them, getting the ability to have their own home was incredible. “Just having a spot for my son and daughter to grow up in a safe community is huge,” said Coleen.

She and her husband believe being accepted as a partner family for a new home was in many ways an answer to many prayers. Firstly, being in Hamilton will keep them closer to a hospital. They are also excited about a part of the program that has them take a home-buyers course. This will allow them to see all of what goes into this kind of project. “You get to see it from the start to the finish. It’s definitely awesome!” said Coleen.

Another blessing, according to Bean, was that they were originally going to build the house on the new Habitat for Humanity property obtained in Darby. However, they decided to go with a place in Hamilton. This was fortunate for Dan, whose job as a cemetery technician for Missoula requires him to make that commute every day. For him, the drive is much more viable from Hamilton than from Darby. But, according to Bean, that was not the only reason they decided on Hamilton.

“It just happened, and it was a good happening,” said Bean. He explained that things just worked out the way they needed to and the space became available and the family was ready to proceed. Otherwise, the Darby project would still have taken some time to start. This way, the family could get into a home as soon as possible.

Speed is apparently on their minds, as Bean stated that official construction started Tuesday, prior to this article’s publication. Additionally, Bean optimistically estimated the project to be complete by as early as mid-July. “If we have some help,” said Bean, “we can go pretty fast.”

Speaking about that help and what makes this quick turn around possible, Bean mentioned that they will be receiving assistance from Trapper Creek Job Corps. The corps will aid in laying the foundation, and possibly later with the framing. This will allow the local organization to give their participants on-the-job training, and will save Habitat for Humanity time and money to give this family a home. For the rest of the project, they will use local contractors and all new materials for the house.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Hamilton’s mayor, Dominic Farrenkopf, said, “City council talks a lot about how to deal with the housing concerns within city limits.” He said this project in particular is a great step to helping provide that to a family, and more. According to him, it will both, “provide a family with a house,” and it brought out a concerted “community effort… We’re building a house that will one day become a home.”

Reverend David Blackwell, pastor of Florence Carlton Church, was asked to say a few words. Blackwell is the leader of the church the Fernandez family attends and was excited to be present for this important moment in their lives. Addressing the citizens of Hamilton, Blackwell said, “You’re getting four great citizens.” Blackwell then said a prayer over the project and the family. After that, the mayor, the family, and Bean gathered with shovels to break ground on the site.

According to Mayor Farrenkopf, the city worked with the family and Habitat for Humanity to get this project off the ground. “I try to make housing and building projects possible by working with contractors to put projects together that are quality work and that are aesthetically pleasing,” said Farrenkopf. For him, that second part is paramount. He spoke on “curb appeal” and the pride that it brings to the community. He believes in a ripple effect and that pride in community helps bring a community together.

For Dan, Coleen, William and Lucy, the project has just begun. They will need to uphold their end of the arrangement, putting in at least 500 hours of “sweat equity,” helping to work on and erect the house.

As for Habitat for Humanity, the project in Darby is next, and that property will fit at least two dwellings, allowing Habitat for Humanity to help two more partner families. They hope to begin work there late this summer.

For parties interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity in Ravalli County, they can search HFH of Ravalli County online, and can find them at habitat.org.