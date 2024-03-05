Hearing on Name Change – Farris

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Catharine Christine Farris, Catharine Christine Farris, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-56
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Catharine Christine Farris to Catharine Christine Reed.
The hearing will be on March 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 14th day of February, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Michelle Goldman
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 3-6 , 3-13, 3-20, 3-27-24.
