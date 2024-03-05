Hearing on Name Change – Farris

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Catharine Christine Farris, Catharine Christine Farris, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-56

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Catharine Christine Farris to Catharine Christine Reed.

The hearing will be on March 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 14th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Michelle Goldman

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3-6 , 3-13, 3-20, 3-27-24.