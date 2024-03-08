by Scott Sacry

Hamilton advances to State Semifinals

In a contest of thoroughbreds, the Hamilton Broncs defeated the Havre Blue Ponies 60-55 in the first round of the Class A State tournament in Butte on Thursday, March 7th. The win sends Hamilton to Friday’s semifinals, where they face conference foe Dillon at 5 p.m. in the Butte Civic Center.

Dillon defeated Billings Central 53-48 in their opening round game on Thursday. Hamilton and Dillon split their regular season matchups – Hamilton’s only losses of the year came against Dillon and Butte Central.

Hamilton 60, Havre 55

In the opening round contest, the Broncs defeated the Blue Ponies in a roller coaster of a game. After an even start, Hamilton ended the 1st quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 17-9 first quarter lead, thanks in part to solid inside play by Hamilton’s Tristan Koerner.

Hamilton extended their lead in the 2nd quarter, and after a Canaan Magness breakaway dunk, Hamilton led by 19 points, 32-13. Havre rallied late in the 2nd quarter, but Hamilton still led 34-24 at halftime, and they seemed to have the game under control.

But the momentum changed after halftime and Havre scratched their way back into the game. Hamilton was outscored 13-20 in the third quarter and held a slim 47-44 point lead going into the final frame.

At the beginning of the 4th quarter, the Blue Ponies closed the gap, and with under three minutes to play in the game, Hamilton fell behind 54-55.

But as they have done all year, the Broncs responded and controlled the game down the stretch. Their defense had three straight steals, and Magness, Koerner, and Jackson Jessop went a combined 6 of 6 from the free throw line at the end of the game to preserve the hard fought victory.

A key to Hamilton’s victory was rebounding, they out rebounded Havre 35-21, limiting Havre’s second chances and creating their own.

For Hamilton, Canaan Magness led the way with 21 points and 5 rebounds, and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line. Tristan Koerner had one of his best games of the year with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 steals. Tyler Jette had 7 points and played solid individual defense. Jackson Jessop had 6 points and 7 rebounds, Francesco Baruffini had 5 points, and Cole Dickemore had 3 points and 2 steals.