Gardening Class

Free Gardening Course with Cliff Trexler – This course involves a forgotten factor hardly any gardener thinks about. Development of an “old time” method that is interesting, successful, and fun. Basic: 4 hours – four 1 hr. classes. Could be 5 weeks easily. Whatever fits your schedule. A blackboard would be useful but not essential as I will have “visual aids.” Former high school science teacher, long-time rancher (30 years) and gardener (70 years) in Bitterroot, always experimenting and improving methods. This course will be beneficial for starting plants and greenhouses. And it will be fun! (Starting Friday evenings 3-22-2024, 6:30, Hamilton library meeting room. to register call or text Cliff at (406) 369-2509.

